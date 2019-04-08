Stepanov dismissed as head of Odesa Regional State Administration, Paraschenko appointed acting head

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko by his decree dismissed Maksym Stepanov from the post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

"Dismiss Maksym Volodymyrovych Stepanov from the post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration," reads decree No. 107/2019 dated April 6 and posted on the presidential website.

By another decree, Poroshenko appointed first deputy head of the regional state administration Serhiy Paraschenko acting head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

"To appoint Serhiy Paraschenko acting head of Odesa Regional State Administration," according to decree No. 108/2019 dated April 6 and promulgated on April 8, 2019.