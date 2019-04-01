Facts

18:51 01.04.2019

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

 Presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have received 30.26% and 15.99% of votes cast on March 31, respectively, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) with 90.08% of voting protocols processed.

According to the CEC website, 13.35% of voters cast ballots for Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko with 11.53%.

Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko received 7%, followed by ex-SBU State Security Service head Ihor Smeshko with 5.97%, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko with 5.43%, Opposition Bloc leader Oleksandr Vilkul with 4.24% and Svoboda Party leader Ruslan Koshulynsky with 1.65%.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.62% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.57%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement and ex-head of the SBU Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.23%.

Some 1.18% of ballots cast were ruled invalid.

