Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

The regular presidential election in Ukraine, taking place on March 31, was held honestly and freely, the election monitoring mission in Ukraine of the international non-governmental organization CANADEM has reported.

The elections were held honestly, freely, Lloyd Axworthy, the head of the CANADEM mission in Ukraine, said at a briefing on the results of the observation mission in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine registered 115 official observers from the international non-governmental organization CANADEM at the regular presidential election in Ukraine on March 31, 2019.