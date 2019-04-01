Zelensky gets 30.1%, Poroshenko 15.7%, Tymoshenko 13.3% - OPORA parallel count

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky gains 30.1% of the vote, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko - 15.7%, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko - 13.3%, according to the data of the parallel vote counting of the NGO civil network OPORA.

Some 11.5% supported candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, 6.8% of voters supported the Civil Position party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko was supported by 5.9%, leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko received 5.5%, and candidate from the Opposition bloc party Oleksandr Vilkul received 4.1% of supporting votes, Olha Aivazovska, the coordinator of the Civil Network Opora said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the head of OPORA, the parallel calculation data are sufficiently accurate and a possible error on the three indicated leaders of the first round is 0.7% for Zelensky and Poroshenko, and 0.4% for Tymoshenko.