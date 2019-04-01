Fewer violations recorded at current presidential election in Ukraine than during 2014 election – OPORA

The civil network OPORA notes reducing trend in the number of violations of electoral legislation during the March 31 vote in the presidential elections in Ukraine compared to the presidential elections in 2014.

"We note a positive trend compared even to the presidential elections of 2014. That is, the quantitative indicators of violations and their territorial affiliation, the percentage representation within Ukraine are less than we recorded in 2014," Olha Aivazovska, the coordinator of the civil network said a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.