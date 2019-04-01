Zelensky's HQ positively assesses election commissions' performance

Leading presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky's election campaign headquarters positively assesses the election commissions' performance, chief lawyer for the HQ Vadym Halaichuk said.

"In general, we assess the district election commissions' performance as good – taking into account under which conditions they had been working, our general mark is good. We continue processing reports still sent by our observers," he said at a briefing at the HQ in Kyiv.

According to him, there were quite a lot of technical violations, which had no particular impact on the outcome of the elections.

"If at the polls, a citizen who was not eligible was given a ballot paper or two ballot papers were given to one voter – such violations were of course fixed, they were reported to law enforcers present at the polls," he said.

According to him, lists of voters was a number one problem when voters who came to vote were unable to find their names in the lists.