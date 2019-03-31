Facts

23:42 31.03.2019

Zelensky at possible meeting with Putin would ask him about compensation for hostilities in Donbas, annexation of Crimea

Candidate for the presidency of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin he would ask him about compensation for hostilities in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea.

"If I meet with Mr. Putin, I will tell him: well, finally, you have returned our territories. How much more are you willing to compensate money for taking our territories and helping people who participated in the escalation [of the situation] in Crimea and Donbas on the entire their terrible, disgusting way?" Zelensky said at a briefing at the headquarters on Sunday.

Tags: #zelensky #putin
Interfax-Ukraine
