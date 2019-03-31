Zelensky at possible meeting with Putin would ask him about compensation for hostilities in Donbas, annexation of Crimea

Candidate for the presidency of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin he would ask him about compensation for hostilities in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea.

"If I meet with Mr. Putin, I will tell him: well, finally, you have returned our territories. How much more are you willing to compensate money for taking our territories and helping people who participated in the escalation [of the situation] in Crimea and Donbas on the entire their terrible, disgusting way?" Zelensky said at a briefing at the headquarters on Sunday.