10:21 28.03.2019

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Sixteen trucks carrying 305.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have crossed into the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv via the Novotroitske checkpoint, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"Food packages, construction materials, office stationary, equipment, and component parts, medicines, medical goods, and pet food were sent to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the statement said.

Tags: #donbas #icrc
