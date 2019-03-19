U.S. Mission to OSCE: There will be no peace in Donbas until Russia ends ongoing violations in Ukraine

Donbas will see peace only when Russia stops violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the U.S. Mission to the OSCE said.

"There will be no peace in the Donbas until Russia ends its ongoing violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia's campaign of violence, intimidation, violations of international law, and defiance of OSCE commitments continue and should remain the focus of the international community," it said on Twitter on Tuesday.