11:04 19.03.2019

One Ukrainian soldier KIA, three reports of enemy shelling in Donbas over last 24 hours – JFO

Russia-led forces over the last day mounted three attacks on Ukrainian army positions in eastern Ukraine. One Ukrainian soldier was killed in action (KIA).

"As a result of shelling, a Ukrainian soldier was killed. The Joint Forces properly responded to all enemy attacks, having eliminated two invaders and wounded another two," the press center of Ukraine's JFO headquarters said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

JFO HQ said the enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, sniper, and small arms to attack Ukrainian defenders of the villages of Katerynivka and Khutir Vilny in area under control of the Pivnich (North) operational-tactical group.

"Not one shelling incident passed without an adequate response from the JFO," JFO HQ said.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, on March 18 two enemy fighters were killed and two were wounded. Two armored personnel carriers and two military transport vehicles were also destroyed.

No enemy shelling of JFO positions has been reported since midnight on Tuesday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
