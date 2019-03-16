Facts

17:49 16.03.2019

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision which foresees audit of Ukroboronprom involving intl experts

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated March 6, 2019 on reforming the defense industry complex and increasing the level of transparency of fulfilling the state defense order," the presidential press service has reported.

According to the NSDC decision, the government should in a month organize the audit of Ukroboronprom state concern and its member enterprises with the involvement of international experts and inform the public about its results.

The NSDC also instructed the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct checks and give a legal assessment of the facts disclosed by mass media about violations in the field of procurement of products, labor, defense services and inform the public on the results.

