Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will meet in Brussels on March 20.

Tusk and Poroshenko have a joint dinner scheduled at 19:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time) on March 20, according to a message in the updated Tusk's schedule, published on the website of the European Council.

Tusk paid visit to Ukraine in February.