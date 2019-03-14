Water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided – Ministry of occupied areas

Ukraine's Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Vadym Chernysh has said that the water supply system in Donetsk region cannot be divided, and despite the difficult situation with municipal enterprise Voda Donbasu, the Ukrainian government continues supporting the enterprise, the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDP wrote on its Facebook page.

During his visit to Mariupol, Donetsk region, the minister said that Voda Donbasu remained the only enterprise that is still under Ukrainian jurisdiction. "I want to remind you that most of the enterprises in the temporarily occupied areas, which belonged to the Ukrainian owners, were seized. The only enterprise that now has big problems, but operates under Ukrainian jurisdiction is Voda Donbasu, he said.

"The occupation authorities put pressure, create obstacles for the functioning of the enterprise in the temporarily occupied area of Donetsk region," Chernysh said.

The minister visited the water facilities of the city of Mariupol, which are planned to be modernized in cooperation with France to improve the supply of drinking water to the city.

"The community should receive not only high-quality water, but also water that would be cheaper. The French side offered us a loan on extremely reasonable terms: a delay of 10 years, then small payments, and then the return [of the loan]. At the expense of what will the loan ne returned? Thanks to the economic the benefits that will be received by enterprises that will provide water supply services," Chernysh said.