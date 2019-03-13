Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine will test the latest missile weapons produced by the national defense industry at ranges in Chernihiv region, President Petro Poroshenko said.

"It's very important that these tests of our latest missile technology be conducted here, on Chernihiv soil," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Chernihiv regional development council on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has started its tests [...] And Ukraine is now getting absolutely new modern capabilities for increasing the accuracy, range, and power of our potential response to aggression," he said.

Poroshenko said earlier that Ukraine had no intentions of replaying the mistakes of the Budapest Memorandum and would be developing precision-guided weapons.

On March 11, the president tasked the national design bureaus and defense manufacturers with developing precision-guided missile weapons with an increased range.