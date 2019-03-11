Facts

14:20 11.03.2019

SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

2 min read
SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

Counterintelligence agents from Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have received further evidence of the involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in hostilities in the territory of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. The information was provided by the former Russia-led fighter who decided to return to Ukraine-controlled territory.

"Agents established that at the beginning of 2016 a resident of Stakhanov joined the ranks of Russia-led armed groups. The man first served in the so-called engineer-sapper company stationed in occupied Luhansk, and then in the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade. The defector said commanders of both units were Russian military officers," the SBU's press service said on Monday.

According to the defector, Russian military officers personally supervised the military exercises of Russia-led fighters in the occupied Lutuhynsky district of Luhansk region and were responsible for moving Russian special equipment from Taganrog of Russia's Rostov region to Luhansk.

"…Ukrainian soldiers detained the man near the contact line and handed him over to the SBU," the press service said, adding that a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (creation of a terrorist group or a terrorist organization) has been opened. It said the defector is actively cooperating with the investigation and providing testimony about the crimes of the Russian military and their puppets in eastern Ukraine.

Tags: #russian_military #donbas #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 09.03.2019
SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

11:54 02.03.2019
'Election' system is stable – SBU head

'Election' system is stable – SBU head

11:27 02.03.2019
Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

09:38 25.02.2019
ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

14:56 21.02.2019
One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

01:24 21.02.2019
Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

01:15 21.02.2019
More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

14:35 20.02.2019
JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

10:10 20.02.2019
Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:32 18.02.2019
SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

Peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine must help fulfillment of Minsk agreements – OSCE General Secretary

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people supports Poroshenko at upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

OSCE General Secretary regrets ban on Russian observers at Ukrainian elections, calls for free, fair election

Peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine must help fulfillment of Minsk agreements – OSCE General Secretary

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people supports Poroshenko at upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko expects Russia to release Ukrainian sailors after Ukrainian election

Russia-led occupation forces abiding by ceasefire regime in Donbas – JFO HQ

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD