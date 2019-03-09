Facts

16:24 09.03.2019

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no plans to repeat mistakes of Budapest memo, country needs high-precision missiles

2 min read
Poroshenko: Ukraine has no plans to repeat mistakes of Budapest memo, country needs high-precision missiles

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that Ukraine has not been bound with some limits regarding the missile range anymore and now the country seeks to develop high-precision missiles.

"We are no longer bound by any limitations either on the range of our missiles, nor on their power – let the enemy know about it, too. We need high-precision missiles and we are not going to repeat the mistakes of the Budapest memorandum," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council in Cherkasy region on Saturday.

He said that high-precision missiles of extended range are capable of hitting targets far behind enemy lines that occupied the Ukrainian state.

"This will make the aggressor more restrained, and our defense will be safer," the president said.

The head of state recalled that Russia suspended the treaty on medium and shorter-range missiles, and the United States withdrew from it, "as we, Ukrainians, too who lost certain obligations that we adhered to before."

Poroshenko announced the tests of new missile military equipment in the near future.

"I hope that in the coming weeks we will personally demonstrate to society the successes of our missile technologies. Do not worry, this is only about tests and exercises," he said.

According to the president, the missile program should become a symbol of changes in the country.

He recalled that in recent years, the efficiency of using anti-tank missile systems has increased, tests of Neptun cruise missiles have been conducted. "Look at how high-precision Vilha (Alder) rocket launcher system significantly increased its range," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #missile #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 09.03.2019
Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

13:44 09.03.2019
Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

13:18 08.03.2019
Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

12:55 08.03.2019
Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

12:20 08.03.2019
Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

11:56 08.03.2019
Poroshenko urges Rada to adopt ASAP new version of Criminal Code article on illicit enrichment

Poroshenko urges Rada to adopt ASAP new version of Criminal Code article on illicit enrichment

11:23 07.03.2019
Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

18:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

18:26 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

18:03 06.03.2019
Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

LATEST

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD