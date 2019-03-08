Facts

12:20 08.03.2019

Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

2 min read
Poroshenko: Audit of Ukroboronprom to be completed by year-end

The audit of state-run Ukroboronprom Concern will be completed by the end of the current year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Tenders [to hire an audit firm] will be held within two months, and how long will the audit take? I can say for sure that it will be completed this year," Poroshenko said in an interview to Ukrainian television channels, which was broadcast on Thursday evening.

The president pledged he would do his best for the audit to start as soon as possible.

According to him, the government and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine should begin the procedure for selecting an auditor. "It should be a well-respected, trusted international company," he said.

Poroshenko also said he would like that one of the Big Four [Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)] or Big Five [Big Four and Andersen] to audit Ukroboronprom.

As was reported, after results of a probe by Bihus.Info journalists into procurement embezzlement in the defense industry were made public late in February, Poroshenko announced Ukraine would initiate a comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom. On March 6, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) ordered an audit of the activities of Ukroboronprom state concern and its member companies with the involvement of foreign experts.

The council also recommended that the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Investigation Bureau "carry out an inspection and give a legal assessment of violations in the field of defense procurement outlined in mass media and inform the public about the results."

Tags: #ukroboronprom #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 08.03.2019
Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

13:18 08.03.2019
Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

12:55 08.03.2019
Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

11:56 08.03.2019
Poroshenko urges Rada to adopt ASAP new version of Criminal Code article on illicit enrichment

Poroshenko urges Rada to adopt ASAP new version of Criminal Code article on illicit enrichment

11:23 07.03.2019
Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

18:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

18:26 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

18:03 06.03.2019
Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

17:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

12:31 06.03.2019
EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

TCG security subgroup agrees on introduction of ceasefire regime in Donbas from March 8 – Marchuk

Process of implementing intl. anti-corruption standards becomes irreversible in Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

OSCE representative welcomes ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

"Budapest plus" talks format is the path to peace in Ukraine – Tymoshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD