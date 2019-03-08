Facts

11:34 08.03.2019

Court arrests suspect in bribing presidential candidate with bail right at UAH 4 mln – Lysenko

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of holding a suspect in custody, who attempted to bribe a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, with the right to pay a bail in the amount of UAH 4 million, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Lysenko has said.

"By the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, a suspect, who attempted to bribe candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, Kostanchuk T.D., has been chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to pay a bail of UAH 4 million," Lysenko wrote on his Facebook page.

Interfax-Ukraine
