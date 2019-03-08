Court arrests suspect in bribing presidential candidate with bail right at UAH 4 mln – Lysenko

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of holding a suspect in custody, who attempted to bribe a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, with the right to pay a bail in the amount of UAH 4 million, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Lysenko has said.

