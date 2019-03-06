Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin, as part of their working visit to the United States to the HAI HELI EXPO 2019 Atlanta helicopter exhibition, have signed a Memorandum on improving the configuration of H145 helicopters.

"Together with our French partners from Airbus Helicopters, we signed a Memorandum on improving the configuration of H145 helicopters," Chechotkin wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

According to the head of the State Service of Emergencies, the new equipment will become even better, more modern and more powerful.

"French helicopters will provide aviation coverage throughout Ukraine, will allow timely provision of medical assistance to victims, carry out search and rescue operations, monitor territories for fire prevention purposes and perform aeromedical evacuation tasks .... France and Germany, and our rescuers are among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters," Chechotkin said.