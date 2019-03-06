Facts

11:33 06.03.2019

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

1 min read
Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin, as part of their working visit to the United States to the HAI HELI EXPO 2019 Atlanta helicopter exhibition, have signed a Memorandum on improving the configuration of H145 helicopters.

"Together with our French partners from Airbus Helicopters, we signed a Memorandum on improving the configuration of H145 helicopters," Chechotkin wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

According to the head of the State Service of Emergencies, the new equipment will become even better, more modern and more powerful.

"French helicopters will provide aviation coverage throughout Ukraine, will allow timely provision of medical assistance to victims, carry out search and rescue operations, monitor territories for fire prevention purposes and perform aeromedical evacuation tasks .... France and Germany, and our rescuers are among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters," Chechotkin said.

Tags: #usa #avakov #helicopters
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

12:55 25.02.2019
Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

13:14 22.02.2019
Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

13:14 18.02.2019
Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

09:51 13.02.2019
Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

11:21 02.02.2019
If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

13:55 31.01.2019
Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

00:18 31.01.2019
France's third helicopter for aviation security system arrives in Ukraine – Avakov

France's third helicopter for aviation security system arrives in Ukraine – Avakov

02:51 30.01.2019
U.S. DNI sees lack of clear frontrunner at Ukraine's presidential elections

U.S. DNI sees lack of clear frontrunner at Ukraine's presidential elections

AD

HOT NEWS

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

LATEST

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

JFO HQ reports 2 wounded Ukrainian servicemen, 7 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD