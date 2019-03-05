Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said that showman Volodymyr Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him and not a means to take revenge on current officials for nationalizing PrivatBank.

In comments made to BBC Newsnight, replying to a question if these elections are for him a chance to take revenge for the situation involving PrivatBank, Kolomoisky said: "No, Zelensky is not a personality, he is a symbol, a symbol of generation change."

"Ukraine needs not only Zelensky, but millions of Zelenskies," Kolomoisky said.

Kolomoisky rejected charges that he withdrew funds from PrivatBank during his tenure of this financial institution.

"In the modern world, money cannot go anywhere. They must get from other accounts to other accounts. If they show where and how much we took, then we are ready to return everything, of course," he said.

Zelensky said he was not the puppet of Kolomoisky in the clip.

"This is not true. I'm not a toy in the hands of Kolomoisky," he said.

To the journalist's clarifying question about whether the investigation against Kolomoisky would be closed if Zelensky won the presidential election, he said: "We are all equal before the law, be it a man, an oligarch, even if it is the richest businessman. If someone steals something and it is proven by law-enforcers, then the person is obliged to return it. No one will close any investigations," he said.