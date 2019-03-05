Facts

18:54 05.03.2019

Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

2 min read
Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said that showman Volodymyr Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him and not a means to take revenge on current officials for nationalizing PrivatBank.

In comments made to BBC Newsnight, replying to a question if these elections are for him a chance to take revenge for the situation involving PrivatBank, Kolomoisky said: "No, Zelensky is not a personality, he is a symbol, a symbol of generation change."

"Ukraine needs not only Zelensky, but millions of Zelenskies," Kolomoisky said.

Kolomoisky rejected charges that he withdrew funds from PrivatBank during his tenure of this financial institution.

"In the modern world, money cannot go anywhere. They must get from other accounts to other accounts. If they show where and how much we took, then we are ready to return everything, of course," he said.

Zelensky said he was not the puppet of Kolomoisky in the clip.

"This is not true. I'm not a toy in the hands of Kolomoisky," he said.

To the journalist's clarifying question about whether the investigation against Kolomoisky would be closed if Zelensky won the presidential election, he said: "We are all equal before the law, be it a man, an oligarch, even if it is the richest businessman. If someone steals something and it is proven by law-enforcers, then the person is obliged to return it. No one will close any investigations," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #privatbank #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 04.03.2019
Some $41 mln transferred from PrivatBank to accounts of Zelensky's Kvartal 95 Studio – MP Ariev

Some $41 mln transferred from PrivatBank to accounts of Zelensky's Kvartal 95 Studio – MP Ariev

11:28 26.02.2019
Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

01:16 21.02.2019
Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

12:51 20.02.2019
Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

11:18 18.02.2019
Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

02:59 30.01.2019
Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

14:15 19.12.2018
NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

17:48 04.12.2018
London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

15:49 04.12.2018
PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

17:16 23.11.2018
London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

AD

HOT NEWS

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

LATEST

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Journalists accuse Ukroboronprom head Bukin, ex-head of NSDC Hladkovsky of receiving 'kickbacks'

Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD