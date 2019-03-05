Facts

16:46 05.03.2019

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

1 min read

Servicemen of the marine infantry brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the next landing at once from two transport aircraft of the AN 26 type above the Ternivsky military ground (Mykolaiv region).

"More than a hundred marines carried out landing with full combat equipment from a height of 600 meters," the naval command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to the head of the airborne training brigade of the Marine Corps, such a program allows military personnel to make jumps in difficult meteorological conditions, over long distances and immediately begin to perform combat missions, if necessary, immediately after landing.

"In general, the personnel fully coped with the task, despite the difficult weather conditions," the message said.

