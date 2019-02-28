EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

The fight against corruption has been the main element of EU cooperation with Ukraine since 2014, European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela said on Thursday.

And more specifically: European Commissioner [on Neighborhood Policy Johannes] Hahn met with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine [Hennadiy] Zubko yesterday, who gave assurances that illegal enrichment would remain a criminal offense, he said at a briefing in Brussels, responding to a question about the attitude of the European Commission to the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the incompatibility of the article of the Ukrainian Criminal Code on illegal enrichment to the Basic Law of the country.

Now we need to conduct a detailed analysis of the decision of the Constitutional Court, said the representative of the EC.