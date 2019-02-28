Facts

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stated that on February 28 he signed a draft law on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment and ordered to register the document in the Verkhovna Rada as urgent.

"This morning I've signed and now order to register the presidential bill, which takes into account the remarks, but the position of inevitability of criminal punishment for illegal enrichment remains fundamental," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Kirovohrad region in Kropyvnytsky, adding that this bill is declared urgent.

He expressed hope that the people's deputies have enough political will and courage to support the presidential bill.

