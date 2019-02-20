Facts

12:51 20.02.2019

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

2 min read
Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky heads the top three leaders of the presidential race in the electoral sympathies of Ukrainians, the current head of state Petro Poroshenko is in the second place, and leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko is in the third place, according to the results of a February poll by the Razumkov Center.

According to the poll, made public on the website of the Razumkov Center on Wednesday, 17.5% among all respondents plan to vote for Zelensky (19% among those who intend to take part in elections). Poroshenko (13.1% and 16.8%, respectively) and Tymoshenko (11.5% and 13.8%, respectively) have approximately equal chances to reach the second round of elections.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko is supported by 5.9% among all respondents and 7.3% who will come to the polls, Yuriy Boiko, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - for Life – by 6.3% and 7.1%, respectively, and leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko – by 4.3% and 4.8% respectively. Each of the other candidates gains less than 3%.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 7 to February 14, 2019 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,016 respondents aged over 18 years were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Tags: #polls #elections #ukraine #zelensky
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

14:50 20.02.2019
Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

11:53 20.02.2019
Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

11:21 20.02.2019
Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

11:03 20.02.2019
IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

10:35 20.02.2019
Ukraine's Border Guard Service announces tenders to reconstruct seven offices on border with Poland

Ukraine's Border Guard Service announces tenders to reconstruct seven offices on border with Poland

10:10 20.02.2019
Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:32 19.02.2019
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

LATEST

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

UOC bishop draws int'l organizations' attention to violation of believers' rights in Ukraine

Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

Tusk to Poroshenko: Ukraine's reputation very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD