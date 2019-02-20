Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky heads the top three leaders of the presidential race in the electoral sympathies of Ukrainians, the current head of state Petro Poroshenko is in the second place, and leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko is in the third place, according to the results of a February poll by the Razumkov Center.

According to the poll, made public on the website of the Razumkov Center on Wednesday, 17.5% among all respondents plan to vote for Zelensky (19% among those who intend to take part in elections). Poroshenko (13.1% and 16.8%, respectively) and Tymoshenko (11.5% and 13.8%, respectively) have approximately equal chances to reach the second round of elections.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko is supported by 5.9% among all respondents and 7.3% who will come to the polls, Yuriy Boiko, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - for Life – by 6.3% and 7.1%, respectively, and leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko – by 4.3% and 4.8% respectively. Each of the other candidates gains less than 3%.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 7 to February 14, 2019 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,016 respondents aged over 18 years were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.