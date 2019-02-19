Facts

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

According to the results of five years since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, it can already be concluded that Ukraine has tactically won the war against Russia, Head of the Ukrainian state Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Without any doubt, the Kremlin is doomed to defeat in this war. For five years it could not achieve any of the goals set in Ukraine, and we have already won tactically! It depends on our unity when we achieve a strategic and final victory ... on our determination, as well as from the unity and determination of the international coalition that we created in support of Ukraine with the help of our friends," Poroshenko said during a special meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that the "blitzkrieg" of Russia that started this war choked, but Ukraine paid a high price for this. At the same time, according to Poroshenko, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is well aware that the loss of Ukraine means the collapse of his plans to restore the empire and return Russia to the status of a super country.

"Therefore, the stakes in such a war are super-high. Putin's dream is a divided Europe, which has renounced its values. Putin's dream is a weakened Europe, for which he dictates his conditions. Putin's dream is a belt of dependent satellite states whose sovereignty is purely nominal," said the president of Ukraine.

