13:44 18.02.2019

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said it is necessary to hold free and fair elections in Ukraine.

It will be a real struggle for votes. We already hear statements that contradict the interests of Ukraine. They may sound nice to the public. For example, that Ukraine does not need the IMF to say what to do. The reality is that Ukraine needs the IMF. But the most important thing is to have fair and free elections, Volker said at the Ukrainian Lunch organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on the margins of the 2019 Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

At the same time, Volker stressed that much remains to be done.

The first round in Ukraine's presidential elections will be held on March 31, 2019. A new parliament will be elected in the fall.

Interfax-Ukraine
