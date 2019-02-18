Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine are organized from the territory of the occupied Donbas, and plans to destabilize the situation on religious grounds are coordinated with the FSB of the Russian Federation, head of the Ukraine's SBU State Security Service Vasyl Hrytsak has said.

"Attacks on religious buildings are organized from the territory of the occupied Donbas, but we have information ... that plans to destabilize the religious situation are coordinated with the FSB of Rostov region," the head of the SBU said during a coordination meeting of law enforcement officials on Monday.