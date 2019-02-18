Facts

11:39 18.02.2019

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

2 min read
Ukraine is ready to consider any initiatives relating to security in Europe, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

He responded this way to the suggestion of the candidate for the presidency of the European Commission from the EPP, German MEP Manfred Weber that the European Union can build a missile defense system with the participation of Ukraine. The INF Treaty has come to an end, and we are faced with new challenges. If we offer Germany, France, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine to jointly build an anti-missile system for the EU for our defense, said Weber.

According to the German politician, it will help to return unity to Europe.

This is something that can really convince people in Poland, in Ukraine, that they can trust the Germans, the French, that we can do something [to protect against external threats], the parliamentarian said about the initiative.

In turn, Poroshenko said: "I positively assess the agreement between France and Germany, as well as discussions about such initiatives. But we need to realize that Europeans should protect themselves within NATO, if it is effective, or within other structures. Ukraine will be happy to be part of any security initiatives."

The president noted that Ukraine cannot ignore security challenges.

"The only efficient system for today is NATO. That is why I have taken an initiative with the Parliament on amendments to the Constitution regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU. An overwhelming majority of deputies voted for this presidential initiative. Therefore, if we talk about the most Euro-optimistic nation, Ukraine will be among the first one," he explained.

Tags: #security #europe #poroshenko #ukraine
