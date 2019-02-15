Facts

UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has announced that another UAH 1.478 billion was transferred to Ukraine's national budget in keeping with a ruling by Cherkasy region's Court of Appeals on special confiscation.

"Today, another UAH 1.478 billion has been sent to the budget under a ruling by Cherkasy region's Court of Appeals on special confiscation," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The Prosecutor General did not disclose which particular case the court made such a decision in, as well as whom the confiscated funds earlier belonged to.

Lutsenko only indicated that the funds from the special confiscation would again be spent on the development and production of new military equipment.

"This means that the army will receive new rockets, anti-tank guided missiles, armored vehicles, and fire control systems. And the border guards will complete the integrated system for border management," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
