17:04 13.02.2019

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

KYIV. Feb 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) — A group of MPs and civil activists have established a socio-political movement entitled "Act with us," MP Mustafa Nayyem of the Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction in parliament has said.

"We are not registered as a party… Currently, it is a socio-political initiative," Nayyem said in a live video posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, the parliamentarian said that in the future the initiative may become a political party. He said the purpose of the initiative is to bring as many new people as possible into the parliament, the government and local authorities.

Nayyem said five MPs have already joined the initiative, as well as a number of businessmen and civil activists.

