Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has ordered police to open criminal proceedings against lawyer Masi Nayyem at the request of the Denys Yermak, brother of the President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

"The court ordered the police to open a case on my statement against the scandalous lawyer Masi-Mustafa Nayyem under Article 383 of the Criminal Code - a deliberately untruthful report of a crime," Andriy Yermak said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, this is a scandal over the "Yermak recordings." Member of Parliament Geo Leros and his lawyer Nayyem released the snippets, claiming Yermak was taking money for providing government posts.

"For starters, he did not indicate any factual circumstances of the case that should have been known to him, to Leros’ lawyer, since he writes statements of this kind. Secondly, there is no mention on the well-known and previously published videos of the fact that my brother may 'facilitate' the appointment to certain positions, on which the lawyer insists. And thirdly, not a single person whose name was on the records was appointed to the position in state bodies, Yermak said, commenting on the court decision.

As reported, on March 29, published several short videos on Facebook page in which a person who looks resembles Andriy Yermak's brother discusses issues involving appointments to government posts. The recordings were made in August-October 2019. Leros appealed in writing to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to check the recordings as evidence of impropriety.