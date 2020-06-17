Facts

18:36 17.06.2020

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

2 min read
Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has ordered police to open criminal proceedings against lawyer Masi Nayyem at the request of the Denys Yermak, brother of the President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

"The court ordered the police to open a case on my statement against the scandalous lawyer Masi-Mustafa Nayyem under Article 383 of the Criminal Code - a deliberately untruthful report of a crime," Andriy Yermak said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, this is a scandal over the "Yermak recordings." Member of Parliament Geo Leros and his lawyer Nayyem released the snippets, claiming Yermak was taking money for providing government posts.

"For starters, he did not indicate any factual circumstances of the case that should have been known to him, to Leros’ lawyer, since he writes statements of this kind. Secondly, there is no mention on the well-known and previously published videos of the fact that my brother may 'facilitate' the appointment to certain positions, on which the lawyer insists. And thirdly, not a single person whose name was on the records was appointed to the position in state bodies, Yermak said, commenting on the court decision.

As reported, on March 29, published several short videos on Facebook page in which a person who looks resembles Andriy Yermak's brother discusses issues involving appointments to government posts. The recordings were made in August-October 2019. Leros appealed in writing to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to check the recordings as evidence of impropriety.

Tags: #yermak #nayyem #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:11 16.06.2020
Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

15:44 13.06.2020
Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

17:01 12.06.2020
Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

18:51 10.06.2020
Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

14:40 09.06.2020
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

15:06 08.06.2020
Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

14:42 03.06.2020
Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

12:22 03.06.2020
Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

European Solidarity's MPs have 'romantic breakfast' at Rada in support of McDonalds, its position on Ukrainian language

Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD