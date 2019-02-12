Facts

18:21 12.02.2019

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

2 min read
Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

The Verkhovna Rada should lift the economic, energy, and transport “blockage” of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions not currently controlled by Kyiv, presidential candidate Oleksandr Vilkul, deputy head of the Opposition Bloc faction, has said.

"I've submitted a draft resolution and a bill on ending the economic, transport, energy, and social blockage of Donbas to the Verkhovna Rada," Vilkul said during a discussion between experts at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The first steps toward restoring ties with the part of Donbas not controlled by Kyiv could be the payment of pensions and social allowances to the people living there and the resumption of railroad services, Vilkul said. "Trains should reach their final destination at Kostiantynivka, but at Donetsk. Yes, there should be checkpoints and everything necessary, but this would be transport communication," he said.

The railroad infrastructure in Donbas has remained intact even despite combat activities, he said.

Also, Vilkul called for restoring economic ties with the uncontrolled territories, normalizing cargo transportation, and lifting the "energy blockage."

"This could be the first significant step toward peace and reintegration. This is the path all of us have to take," he said.

When asked whether he believes the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics would facilitate the restoration of the ties, Vilkul said, "Millions of Ukrainians currently in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, even in the territories we are not controlling, shouldn't be innocent victims. And I think that if they oppose this, the people themselves would dethrone them. The people there want peace above all," Vilkul said.

Tags: #donbas #vilkul
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:39 13.02.2019
Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

13:02 09.02.2019
Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

Russia-led militants open fire at positions of Ukrainian troops in Donbas nine times in past 24h

12:19 08.02.2019
Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

10:15 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

10:56 05.02.2019
Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

18:56 01.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

10:11 31.01.2019
Kyiv seeks info about 13 Ukrainians excluded from list of captives held by Luhansk, Donetsk

Kyiv seeks info about 13 Ukrainians excluded from list of captives held by Luhansk, Donetsk

00:23 31.01.2019
Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

00:20 31.01.2019
No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

No civilian killed in Donbas in four weeks of January – Sajdik

10:29 30.01.2019
Paris, Berlin exploring idea of establishing joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas

Paris, Berlin exploring idea of establishing joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD