13:47 06.02.2019

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated the agreement with Russia on the exchange of legal information.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

This document was signed and entered into force on April 18, 1995.

The agreement provided that each of the parties undertakes to provide the other party with legal information by electronic transmission of documents, observing established international standards for switching messages and packages for open systems, or by providing the other party with official texts of legal acts on paper. In addition, it was noted that information received by one of the parties in the course of cooperation may be transferred to a third party only with the consent of the party that transferred this information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to notify the Russian government about the termination of this document.

