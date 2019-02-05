Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has said the reason for suspending Ulana Surpun from performing her duties as acting Minister of Health are her dual citizenship and exceeding the allowable time as acting Minister of Health.

As reported on Tuesday, the press service of Kyiv's District Administrative Court considered the application for the provision of an administrative claim filed by Verkhovna Rada deputy (Radical Party faction) Ihor Mosiychuk and partially satisfied it.

In particular, the court prohibited First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Suprun to perform "any actions aimed at exercising the powers of the Minister of Health of Ukraine."

"At the same time, the defendant was not prohibited from exercising the powers that were delegated to her as deputy minister," the court's press service said.

The court motivated its decision "by the presence of signs of obvious wrongfulness temporarily exercised by the first deputy minister of health of Ukraine of such minister's authority for more than one month from the moment the person was vested with relevant powers (July 27, 2016).

"At the same time, the court established that, beyond this time limit, the first deputy minister of health of Ukraine can only fulfill those powers of the minister of health of Ukraine, which were granted to her on the instructions of such a minister," the court said.

The court also took into account the arguments of the plaintiff that in 2015 Suprun obtained the citizenship of Ukraine and at the same time remained a citizen of the United States. Under Ukrainian law, dual citizenship is not allowed.