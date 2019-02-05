Facts

17:32 05.02.2019

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

2 min read
Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has said the reason for suspending Ulana Surpun from performing her duties as acting Minister of Health are her dual citizenship and exceeding the allowable time as acting Minister of Health.

As reported on Tuesday, the press service of Kyiv's District Administrative Court considered the application for the provision of an administrative claim filed by Verkhovna Rada deputy (Radical Party faction) Ihor Mosiychuk and partially satisfied it.

In particular, the court prohibited First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Suprun to perform "any actions aimed at exercising the powers of the Minister of Health of Ukraine."

"At the same time, the defendant was not prohibited from exercising the powers that were delegated to her as deputy minister," the court's press service said.

The court motivated its decision "by the presence of signs of obvious wrongfulness temporarily exercised by the first deputy minister of health of Ukraine of such minister's authority for more than one month from the moment the person was vested with relevant powers (July 27, 2016).

"At the same time, the court established that, beyond this time limit, the first deputy minister of health of Ukraine can only fulfill those powers of the minister of health of Ukraine, which were granted to her on the instructions of such a minister," the court said.

The court also took into account the arguments of the plaintiff that in 2015 Suprun obtained the citizenship of Ukraine and at the same time remained a citizen of the United States. Under Ukrainian law, dual citizenship is not allowed.

Tags: #suprun #court
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

16:24 05.02.2019
Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

15:40 05.02.2019
Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

13:23 30.01.2019
Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

02:59 30.01.2019
Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

17:35 24.01.2019
Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

13:43 23.01.2019
Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

11:05 23.01.2019
Kyiv's Obolonsky district court to start reading verdict to Yanukovych on Jan 24

Kyiv's Obolonsky district court to start reading verdict to Yanukovych on Jan 24

17:43 18.01.2019
Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

12:21 18.01.2019
Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

09:36 16.01.2019
Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

LATEST

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

Rada opens 10th session

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD