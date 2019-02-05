Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker ElectraWorks Limited (Gibraltar), operating under the bwin brand and owned by GVC Holdings PLC listed on the London Stock Exchange, has increased the odds of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in the upcoming presidential elections to 2.1 to 1 (from 2.5 to 1 a week ago).

According to bwin, Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko's odds have worsened, from 2.6 to 1 (from 2.5 to 1).

The odds of showman and Servant of the People Party leader Volodymyr Zelensky increased slightly, from 4.25 to 1 (from 4.5 to 1), despite recent polls showing him ahead of both Poroshenko and Tymoshenko.