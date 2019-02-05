Facts

12:12 05.02.2019

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

1 min read
Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker ElectraWorks Limited (Gibraltar), operating under the bwin brand and owned by GVC Holdings PLC listed on the London Stock Exchange, has increased the odds of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in the upcoming presidential elections to 2.1 to 1 (from 2.5 to 1 a week ago).

According to bwin, Batkivshchyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko's odds have worsened, from 2.6 to 1 (from 2.5 to 1).

The odds of showman and Servant of the People Party leader Volodymyr Zelensky increased slightly, from 4.25 to 1 (from 4.5 to 1), despite recent polls showing him ahead of both Poroshenko and Tymoshenko.

Tags: #bookmaker #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

10:46 05.02.2019
Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

09:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

09:36 05.02.2019
Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

18:22 04.02.2019
Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

17:58 04.02.2019
Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

14:37 04.02.2019
Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

09:43 04.02.2019
Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

09:36 04.02.2019
Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

15:39 02.02.2019
Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

LATEST

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

Rada opens 10th session

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD