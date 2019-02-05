Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has outlined five major areas for the development of the Ukrainian state, a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website says.

"The real strategy for developing and ensuring economic growth in Ukraine should take place in five areas: the agro-industrial complex, the IT sector, industrialization and the arrival on the Ukrainian market of technologies working for world exports, infrastructure projects and logistics, and tourism development," Poroshenko said at a live program called "Freedom of Speech" on the ICTV channel.

He said each of these areas provides for GDP growth. "This is needed for Ukraine to become a big country—a regional leader who can influence events in Europe," the president said.

He said Europe can no longer be safe without Ukraine because Ukraine is an integral part of Europe. "We have really done a lot. The unity of the country has been preserved. We have defended our sovereignty and territorial integrity, stopping the enemy with the heroism of the Ukrainian soldiers and the dedication of the Ukrainian people," Poroshenko said.

Also, he recalled the ongoing decentralization efforts and mentioned some decisive steps aimed at restoring the country's economy.