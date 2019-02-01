Facts

12:51 01.02.2019

Azov returns to frontline – statement

A separate special-purpose unit "Azov" has returned to the forefront in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in the east of Ukraine, the press service of Azov said on Friday.

"The soldiers of our unit returned to the frontlines of the war for the independence of Ukraine, and together with their brothers from the Armed Forces, carry out combat instructions in the JFO zone according to the orders of the High Command. This case is unique, because for the first time in recent years, the National Guard unit has defended Ukraine having nothing and we are proud that this division is Azov," the statement reads.

Azov said the last year was not easy for the special unit. The unit in Mariupol sector lost three fighters. Azov said these casualties "strengthened the spirit of the Azov members and increased their enthusiasm for the further struggle for the Motherland.

Tags: #azov #jfo
