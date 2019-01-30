Facts

18:47 30.01.2019

Sajdik says no alternative to Minsk accords in settling Donbas conflict

The OSCE's special representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on settling the situation in the east of Ukaine, Martin Sajdik, has said there is no alternative to the Minsk accords.

"Based on my three-year work experience, I want to stress once again my total commitment to the Minsk Agreements and my personal conviction about their necessity and having no alternative for a peaceful resolution on the conflict in the east of Ukraine. This is our common task," Sajdik told journalists in Minsk on Wednesday.

All Minsk negotiators must do whatever is necessary for the agreements' full implementation, he said.

He declined to comment on his conflict resolution plan. "I have nothing to repeat here on the matter," Sajdik said.

Asked to comment on reactions to his plan, he said: "I don't comment on comments."

Sajdik said in an interview published in the Monday issue of the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung that he had proposed a new peace plan for Donbas to replace the Minsk accords.

The diplomat said the new plan was presented at the last meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan in December, which was attended by representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.

The plan envisages that the UN and the OSCE act not in parallel, but together under a common leadership headed by a special representative; this would concern both the UN's military and police components and the OSCE Monitoring Mission, which is already operating.

The European Union would be called upon to set up a reconstruction agency to act in all districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, similar to the one the EU created in the Balkans.

The plan also envisages the establishment of a transitional UN administration in Donbas, which would monitor the implementation of the peace plan and reintegration.

Sajdik also said the Minsk accords stipulate that Donbas representatives be involved in the process and be heard, "and it should be so, even after the adoption of a new, comprehensive agreement."

Tags: #minsk_agreements #sajdik #osce #tcg
