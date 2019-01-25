Facts

12:33 25.01.2019

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

On January 23, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) servicemen spotted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the sky over the Azov Sea, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"After it was inspected by military engineers, the device was handed over to specialists for identification and further study. It was established that a Granat-2 unmanned aerial vehicle is produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation," it reads.

It is noted that Russia has been supplying this type of drones to the illegal armed formations of the so-called "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" for aerial reconnaissance and artillery spotting.

"It is this UAV that will no longer work in the interests of the aggressor. All information from digital carriers will be carefully studied and analyzed," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

JFO HQ records nine cease fire violations by Russia-led militants in Donbas over past day

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupation forces violate truce twice since midnight in JFO area

Two WIA amid 14 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

Some 833 local civilians stepped on land mines in Donbas since Russia brought war to Ukraine – Ambassador to Austria

LATEST

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

Ukrainian MP Iryna Gerashchenko advises families of Russians convicted in Ukraine to ask Putin for prisoner swap

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD