Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and United Nationals Secretary General António Guterres have discussed in Davos the release by Russia of captive Ukrainian sailors, deploying a peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the UN in Donbas, ensuring free navigation in the Kerch Strait, providing humanitarian assistance to displaced people, demilitarizing the Crimea and freeing Ukrainian hostages, the president's press service said.

"The interlocutors stressed the need for Russia to immediately release Ukrainian seamen, ships and ensure free navigation in the Kerch Strait in accordance with international law," the message said.

Poroshenko and Guterres also discussed the development of events in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the prospects for the deployment of a full-fledged multinational peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the UN in Donbas.

The UN Secretary-General confirmed his readiness to continue taking measures to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons, as well as to the affected civilian population of Donbas.

Poroshenko and Guterres discussed ways to ensure compliance with the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions on the human rights situation in Crimea, as well as demilitarization of the peninsula.

"The President of Ukraine and the UN Secretary-General also elaborated in detail on the issues of the release of Ukrainian hostages who are illegally held in Russia and on ensuring continuous monitoring by the relevant international mechanisms of the human rights situation in Crimea," the press service said.