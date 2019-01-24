Facts

10:58 24.01.2019

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

2 min read
Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and United Nationals Secretary General António Guterres have discussed in Davos the release by Russia of captive Ukrainian sailors, deploying a peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the UN in Donbas, ensuring free navigation in the Kerch Strait, providing humanitarian assistance to displaced people, demilitarizing the Crimea and freeing Ukrainian hostages, the president's press service said.

"The interlocutors stressed the need for Russia to immediately release Ukrainian seamen, ships and ensure free navigation in the Kerch Strait in accordance with international law," the message said.

Poroshenko and Guterres also discussed the development of events in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the prospects for the deployment of a full-fledged multinational peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the UN in Donbas.

The UN Secretary-General confirmed his readiness to continue taking measures to provide humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons, as well as to the affected civilian population of Donbas.

Poroshenko and Guterres discussed ways to ensure compliance with the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions on the human rights situation in Crimea, as well as demilitarization of the peninsula.

"The President of Ukraine and the UN Secretary-General also elaborated in detail on the issues of the release of Ukrainian hostages who are illegally held in Russia and on ensuring continuous monitoring by the relevant international mechanisms of the human rights situation in Crimea," the press service said.

Tags: #crimea #donbas #un #poroshenko #davos
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Klitschko speaks about smart city projects in Kyiv

Poroshenko to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23-24

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

Poroshenko: Donetsk airport defenders laid foundation for our victory

Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

LATEST

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen supports reforms in Ukraine, but not specific political candidates

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Russian meddling in Ukrainian elections will not result in quick sanctions from the West – expert

UOC MP not to change its name — locum tenens of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Lozhkin: "Ukrainian business will be able to find reliable partners in the Israeli markets"

Tymoshenko congratulates Filaret on his 90th birthday anniversary

Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Groysman presents next stage of decentralization in Ukraine until 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD