Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

The Russian Federation had been planning aggression against Ukraine long before the events of the Revolution of Dignity on Independence Square [Maidan] in 2013-2014, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Maidan and the war imposed by Putin did not stand in the same line of events. We are a sovereign state. We had the right to act in a way that would be appropriate for any people defending themselves from a dictatorship," Lutsenko said in an interview with the live television program "Visiting Dmytro Gordon" in Kyiv in the evening of January 21.

He said Russia had planned an act of aggression long before the events on Maidan occurred.

"We have managed to establish that as early as 2013, the SBU received reports that there were some sabotage groups in the Kherson region that were backed up by active politicians from the Crimean autonomy; it was then when the name Motorola [Russian militant Arsen Pavlov] was used for the first time," the prosecutor general said.

"I herewith claim that Maidan and the [Russian] occupation are not in the same logical line of events," he said.