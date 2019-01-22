Facts

09:44 22.01.2019

Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

1 min read
Events on Maidan, Russian occupation having no logical relationship

The Russian Federation had been planning aggression against Ukraine long before the events of the Revolution of Dignity on Independence Square [Maidan] in 2013-2014, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Maidan and the war imposed by Putin did not stand in the same line of events. We are a sovereign state. We had the right to act in a way that would be appropriate for any people defending themselves from a dictatorship," Lutsenko said in an interview with the live television program "Visiting Dmytro Gordon" in Kyiv in the evening of January 21.

He said Russia had planned an act of aggression long before the events on Maidan occurred.

"We have managed to establish that as early as 2013, the SBU received reports that there were some sabotage groups in the Kherson region that were backed up by active politicians from the Crimean autonomy; it was then when the name Motorola [Russian militant Arsen Pavlov] was used for the first time," the prosecutor general said.

"I herewith claim that Maidan and the [Russian] occupation are not in the same logical line of events," he said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #russian_occupation #lutsenko #maidan
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Possession of weapons should be legalized in Ukraine - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

About 70 parishes leave Moscow Patriarchate, join OCU — Iryna Lutsenko

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

Maidan is cure against dictatorship - Tymoshenko

Over 20 lawmakers receive housing refunds although own houses in Kyiv, probe under way - Lutsenko

LATEST

Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

Police register more than 120 incidents connected to elections

Denisova asks CPT president to help political prisoner Hryb

Russia-led occupation forces take Ukrainian soldier prisoner

Two of 3 Ukrainian sailors injured in Kerch Strait recover, can be transferred to Lefortovo prison - Moscow ombudsman

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

Gerashchenko shares contents of letter from Sentsov

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Moscow's interference in Ukraine's elections could be unprecedented – Horbulin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD