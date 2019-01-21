U.S. destroyer heading to Black Sea – ambassador

The USS destroyer Donald Cook is heading to the Black Sea, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly has said.

"A piece of good news: Donald Cook (USS Donald Cook - DDG-75) missile destroyer of the Arleigh Burke-class of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet is crossing the Black Sea straits on its way to the Black Sea. It won't go amiss," he wrote on Facebook.

In turn, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States said that the USS Donald Cook destroyer often participates in the international exercises Sea Breeze, which are held in Ukraine.