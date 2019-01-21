Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Israel on January 20-21, 2019, the presidential website has reported.

The program of the visit envisages negotiations between the Ukrainian president and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Knesset speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

During the visit, it is planned to sign the Free Trade Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Israel.

It is also expected that the president will meet with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III.