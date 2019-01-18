Facts

SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in 2018 submitted to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) proposals for the application of sanctions for anti-Ukrainian activities and the financing of terrorism regarding 284 Russian citizens and 548 Russian companies.

During 2018, the National Security Council submitted 1,541 proposals on the application of sanctions for anti-Ukrainian activities, the financing of terrorism and complicity to the invaders regarding 720 legal entities and 821 individuals," the press service of the SBU reported on Facebook on Friday.

There are 548 Russian business entities and 284 citizens of the Russian Federation among these persons.

