16:10 10.01.2019

Five Ukrainians died of flu since year's start

Five Ukrainians have died from complications caused by the influenza of A virus type since the beginning of 2019, the press service of the Centre for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to its data, referring to routine surveillance, during the week from January 1 to January 6, some 164,453 people became ill with influenza and ARVI among adults and children under the age of 17, respectively, which is by 3.4% and 20.5% less than a week earlier.

According to the report, epidemic thresholds are exceeded in two regions: Kyiv (by 2.8%) and Zhytomyr (by 7%). In Ukraine as a whole, the incidence is 17.6% lower than the epidemic threshold.

During this week, 2,289 people were vaccinated against influenza, and 155,341 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the epidemic season.

Tags: #health_ministry
Interfax-Ukraine
