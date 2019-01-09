Facts

It is easier for Ukraine to become NATO member than EU member – Klimkin

It will be easier for Ukraine to become a member of NATO than a member of the European Union, this is a matter of a medium-term prospect, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"It is, of course, simpler to become the NATO member, since it's a focus on security and defense sector reform. As for the European Union, you can think that this is trivial, but the better we fulfill the Association Agreement, the better we adopt European standards, the sooner we will get EU membership after we get a European prospect," Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In his opinion, this can be achieved in the medium term.

"We need to continue changes in this country. It is not just about reforms, but about fundamental changes in this country. We have to do a lot to become members of the EU and NATO," he added.

