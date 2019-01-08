State could toughen regulation of prices of medicines placed to national list – Health ministry

The state could toughen regulation of prices of medicines that are placed to the National List of Essential Medicines, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has reported, referring to Deputy Minister Roman Ilyk.

"In 2018, manufacturers did not pass the exam - the prices of some medicines from the National List increased significantly. That is, if the business in the person of the manufacturer does not want to take a responsible approach to the new policy, then the state should have stricter price control. And this is obvious. All that remains is to determine the pricing model and rules. Our team has some proposals in this regard. They are simple, clear, honest and transparent," he said.

According to Ilyk, the Health Ministry is currently "modeling a concept, based on reference prices in other countries and prices of the domestic Ukrainian market."

"We are trying to build a new, beautiful model that will clearly define the most important thing that worries all Ukrainians today - the fair price of the medicine," he said.

The deputy minister said that the state strictly regulates the price of medicines that are included in the program of reimbursement of the cost.

"Also, the state should limit the price of medicines included in the National List. Manufacturers whose international non-proprietary names are on the National List receive a guarantee from the state which medicines it plans to procure. Consequently, it is logical that new pricing rules should also work here," he said.