Facts

15:39 05.01.2019

Two Ukrainian sailors-piracy hostages released in Nigeria to arrive to Ukraine on Saturday – FM

1 min read
Two Ukrainian sailors-piracy hostages released in Nigeria to arrive to Ukraine on Saturday – FM

Two Ukrainian being piracy hostages in Nigeria and released are returning to Ukraine on Saturday, January 5, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Consular Service Vasyl Kyrylych has said.

"Today, two sailors released from the captivity of pirates in Nigeria are returning to Ukraine," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

Kyrylych said that Ukrainians are members of crews of ARK TZE and ANUKET AMBER vessels.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin reported that two Ukrainian sailors of the crews of the ARK TZE and ANUKET AMBER ships had been released from pirate captivity.

"We are starting 2019 with good news: two Ukrainian seamen, members of the crews of ARK TZE and ANUKET AMBER ships, are returning home from pirate captivity. They are the last of the 12 detained Ukrainian sailors who were abducted by pirates since last year," Klimkin wrote in his Twitter account on Friday night.

In November 2018, two merchant vessels ARK TZE and ANUKET AMBER with 12 crew members on board were abducted in the territorial waters of West Africa.

Tags: #foreign_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia to discontinue human rights violations in Crimea

Poroshenko demands FM complete inventory of treaty framework with Russian Federation

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian FM condemns talks of Syrian officials with officials from Russia-occupied Crimea

Hungarian consul in Berehove declared persona non grata

Ukrainian foreign ministry to begin gender audit in 2019

Ukrainian prisoner Klykh's mother going to visit her son in Russia; Ukraine's ombudsperson, Foreign Ministry to arrange the trip

Foreign Ministry again calls on intl partners to increase pressure on Russia to free Sentsov, Balukh

Germany considers Normandy format important for talks on Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign ministry calls on world to increase pressure on Moscow to free Sentsov

LATEST

OCU not authorized to appoint bishops, establish parishes outside Ukraine – text of tomos

Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Poroshenko: I pray that OCU to continue uniting Ukraine with love and prayer

Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Patriarch Bartholomew signs tomos of autocephaly for Ukrainian church

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey discuss situation with rights of Crimean Tatars in annexed Crimea in Istanbul

Poroshenko travels to Istanbul to attend delivery of tomos to Ukraine's Orthodox Church

Poroshenko gets another UAH 549 mln in dividends from business transferred to management

Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD