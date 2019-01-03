Facts

13:40 03.01.2019

Joint efforts, warnings have not yet stopped power of money – Klympush-Tsintsadze

At present, there is understanding in the world that building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by Russia has little to do with the economically justifiable business model, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"There is no consensus regarding the construction of Nord Stream 2 even among the European Union member states. There are individual countries that see and clearly understand the geopolitical risks of implementing this project. At the same time, there are countries where there are strong business lobbies that try to convince that there is no political component here," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As you can see, the position of the United States regarding the unacceptability of this project is also quite harsh. However, all these joint efforts, warnings and arguments have not yet stopped the power of money," the deputy prime minister said.

As for the application of the Third Energy Package of the European Union, Klympush-Tsintsadze said: "While this is bogged down in dialogues, I now see no prospects for when this could be approved."

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #klympush_tsintsadze
