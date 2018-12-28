Facts

10:39 28.12.2018

Russian-led forces mount eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

 Russian-led forces mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past 24 hours. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On December 27, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire eight times. In three instances, they used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements... Over the past 24 hours, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded in action," it said in a morning update on Facebook on Friday, December 28.

In particular, the enemy forces opened fire from 82-mm mortars to shell JFO positions near the village of Krymske in the Luhansk sector and near the village of Pisky in the Donetsk sector, while 120-mm mortars were used near the village of Hnutove in the Mariupol sector.

Ukrainian troops' strongholds were attacked with the use of grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Novozvanivka in Popasna district, near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Berezove in the Donetsk sector, near the village of Pyshchevyk and the village of Vodiane in the Mariupol sector.

The Ukrainian units suppressed enemy fire using regular weapons, it said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy fighter was killed and another two were wounded on December 27.

"Since Friday midnight, the enemy has opened fire from 82mm mortars on the positions of the Ukrainian military near the village of Novotoshkivske, which is in the Luhansk sector, and near the village of Hnutove in the Mariupol sector. There have been no Joint Forces casualties today," the JFO HQ added.

Interfax-Ukraine
